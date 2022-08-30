Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski Sells 2,500 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.51. 2,939,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

