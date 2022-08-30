International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $130.35. 4,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,139. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

