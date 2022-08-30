Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.
Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of INTU traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,532. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.90.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $575.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.