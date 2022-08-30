Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of IVR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 635,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,731. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $523.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.71%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.80%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Stories

