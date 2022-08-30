Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.74. 82,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

