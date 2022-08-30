Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zur Rose Group (ZRSEF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS: ZRSEF):

8/22/2022 – Zur Rose Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 73 to CHF 49.

8/22/2022 – Zur Rose Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 84 to CHF 76.

8/19/2022 – Zur Rose Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from CHF 68 to CHF 61. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Zur Rose Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/12/2022 – Zur Rose Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF remained flat at $48.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10. Zur Rose Group AG has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

