Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for August 30th (ATR, BCOR, CWEN, DB, HD, INCY, LE, MHK, PDCO, PSTG)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 30th:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

