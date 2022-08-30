Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 25,251 call options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 16,712 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in GAP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAP Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

GPS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 492,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,158. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAP will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

