IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 135.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,477. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57.

