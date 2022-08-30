iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $148.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.50.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.