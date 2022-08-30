iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $148.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.50.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

