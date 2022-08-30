iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 594,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,405,293. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

