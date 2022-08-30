iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.66. 637,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

