iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 238,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,832. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

