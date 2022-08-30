iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 186,458 shares.The stock last traded at $114.35 and had previously closed at $114.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

