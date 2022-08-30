iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 186,458 shares.The stock last traded at $114.35 and had previously closed at $114.81.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
