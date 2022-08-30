iStar Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

iStar has raised its dividend by an average of 39.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. iStar has a dividend payout ratio of -200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect iStar to earn ($1.15) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -43.5%.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. iStar has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iStar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in iStar by 19.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iStar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 15.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

