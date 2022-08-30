Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Up 2.1%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.