Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Up 2.1%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.02.
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
