IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.51.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IVERIC bio by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 81,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 342,115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 82.2% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

