IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Position Lifted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of ISEE opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

