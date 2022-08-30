J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.45. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.82.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 149.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 92,305 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

