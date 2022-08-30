JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JELD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 979,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,203. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $982.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 244,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.4% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

