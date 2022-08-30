JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.78 Per Share

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 0.9 %

JLEN stock traded up GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 134.33 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,075. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 135.40 ($1.64). The company has a market capitalization of £888.66 million and a P/E ratio of 434.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.31.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued a “not rated” rating for the company.

In other JLEN Environmental Assets Group news, insider Ed Warner bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £76,200 ($92,073.47).

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

