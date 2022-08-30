JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JOYY by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. JOYY has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.42.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. JOYY had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $623.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

