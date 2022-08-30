JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 183,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,738,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,944,000 after purchasing an additional 324,442 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 276,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.45. The company had a trading volume of 257,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,441,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

