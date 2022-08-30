K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Short Interest Update

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,796,800 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 5,432,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTNF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

K92 Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

KNTNF traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. 33,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,749. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

