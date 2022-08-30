Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.49 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $423.45 million and $16.49 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00008488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00097769 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00272237 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00028129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

