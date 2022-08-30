Kellogg (NYSE:K) CFO Amit Banati Sells 6,960 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Banati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $73.20. 2,027,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after buying an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

