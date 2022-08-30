Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in August

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,800 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the July 31st total of 1,137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KELTF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.22.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.