Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$179,735.58 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,752.30.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 5.2 %

TSE:KEL traded down C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.39. 272,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,895. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$8.32.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.72.

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

