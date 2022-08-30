Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$179,735.58 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 26,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$179,735.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$194,752.30.
Kelt Exploration Trading Down 5.2 %
TSE:KEL traded down C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.39. 272,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,895. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$8.32.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$178.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
Featured Stories
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.