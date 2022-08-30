Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,118,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 116.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

KEYS stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.