King DAG (KDAG) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $4,959.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00084023 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling King DAG

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

