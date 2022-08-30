Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

