Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 2,319,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,472. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.