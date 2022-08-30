Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 2,319,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,472. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Koninklijke Philips

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.