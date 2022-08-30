Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,356,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 8,651,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koolearn Technology Price Performance
KLTHF remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Koolearn Technology has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.47.
About Koolearn Technology
