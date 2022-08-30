Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 30.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

