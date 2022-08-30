Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.98

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 8698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

