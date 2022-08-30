Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Up 27.8% in August

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NASDAQ KURA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,892. The firm has a market cap of $929.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

