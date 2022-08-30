Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of LE stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $501.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 5.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lands’ End by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 27.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

