Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Shares of LE stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $501.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
