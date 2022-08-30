LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after acquiring an additional 765,835 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $55,940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

