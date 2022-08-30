Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,160. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. 1,294,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

