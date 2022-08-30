Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.89

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 727618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Liberty Tax Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $586.39 million, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.