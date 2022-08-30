Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.89

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 727618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.
Liberty Tax Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $586.39 million, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Liberty Tax Company Profile
Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
