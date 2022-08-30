Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 42% Higher Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $160,210.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00268497 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001063 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

