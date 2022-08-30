Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Trading Up 35.3%

Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM – Get Rating) was up 35.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 33,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Lingo Media Trading Up 35.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Lingo Media (CVE:LM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.16 million for the quarter.

About Lingo Media

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning.

