Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Sells $91,250.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,821. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.2 %

LQDT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 106,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,848. The company has a market cap of $622.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

LQDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 112,575 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

