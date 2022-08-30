Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,214.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,214.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $472,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,349 shares of company stock worth $2,382,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

