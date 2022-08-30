Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $262,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $462,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

LMT traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $427.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.93 and a 200-day moving average of $430.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

