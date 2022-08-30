Louis Todd Borgmann Buys 7,095 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 206,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

