Louis Todd Borgmann Buys 7,095 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance
Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $18.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
Further Reading
