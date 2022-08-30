Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 14.90 and last traded at 14.99. Approximately 748,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 24,684,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.17.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of 20.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,627,000 after buying an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,419,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

