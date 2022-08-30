MAPS Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAPS has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $239,649.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAPS alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008632 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 46.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001787 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,465,627 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME.

Buying and Selling MAPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.