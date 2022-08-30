Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. 538,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,577,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

