Mario Plourde Acquires 2,650 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Director Mario Plourde bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, with a total value of C$23,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 276,137 shares in the company, valued at C$2,485,233.

Mario Plourde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Mario Plourde purchased 8,300 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mario Plourde purchased 700 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,013.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Mario Plourde purchased 800 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,888.00.

Cascades Price Performance

TSE:CAS traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.81. 152,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,880. The firm has a market cap of C$888.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.20. Cascades Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.50 and a 52 week high of C$16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CAS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.31.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

